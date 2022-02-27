'It's Paralyzing; You Can't Do Anything:' UIC Ph.D. Student Fears For Her Family Living On A Frontline In UkraineUkraine continued to push back against Russia’s unrelenting assault after three days of fighting Saturday. As all this plays out in what may seem like a world away for some, it hits close to home for one doctoral student in Chicago.

Putin Puts Russia's Nuclear Forces On High Alert; Peace Talks With Ukraine To Take Place At Belarus BoarderAs Russia's invasion enters its fourth day, President Vladimir Putin has ordered Russian nuclear deterrent forces put on high alert as a response to statements by leading NATO powers that he calls "Aggressive."

Saint Nicholas Ukrainian Catholic Cathedral To Hold Prayers For Peace In UkrainePraying for peace. Cardinal Blase Cupich will join Bishop Benedict Aleksiychuk at Saint Nicholas Ukrainian Catholic Cathedral Sunday morning.

1 Dead, 3 Injured In Weekend Shootings Across The CityAt least one person is dead, and three are wounded in shootings in the city over the weekend.