CHICAGO (CBS) – A man is dead after hitting a pole in the Humboldt Park area early Sunday morning, police said.
Around 1:15 a.m., the victim, 23, was driving a gray Dodge Magnum traveling eastbound on the 4500 block of West North Avenue when he lost control of the vehicle and struck a pole.
The victim was transported to Stroger Hospital where he was pronounced dead. Two other adult men who were passengers in the vehicle were also transported to Stroger Hospital last listed in fair condition, police said.
Area Five detectives were investigating.