CHICAGO (CBS) — Chicago’s Black and Brown leaders say numbers for second COVID vaccinations and boosters are still low in their communities, so they took their case on the road.
A vaccination bus traveled through the Little Village neighborhood on the Near Southwest Side offering shots to children and adults.
Volunteers gave out information in both English and Spanish.
The bus was stationed at three locations along 26th Street from 10 a.m. until 5 p.m. Sunday.
One of the organizers said this is important right now.
"COVID still exists. It's still an issue in all of our communities, and we're trying to protect ourselves, especially now that the mask mandates are out of the way. We have to protect ourselves and stay healthy," said Rey Raigoza with the Hispanic Chamber of Commerce.
Little Village has offered several mobile vaccination and pop up COVID-19 clinics throughout the pandemic.