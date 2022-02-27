CHICAGO (CBS) — Starting Monday in Illinois, masks will no longer be required in most public places — but you will still need one in certain places.

Masks will not be required in most gyms, restaurants, bars or other public spaces.

However, masks will still be required on public transportation, inside any CPS school, inside health care settings like hospitals, in some congregate settings like nursing homes, and in any private business that requires them at its own discretion. For example, Loop Theatres, run by Broadway in Chicago, and the Lyric Opera are both indoor venues that independently chose to keep their requirements.

The best idea is to plan ahead. Check the social media pages of the business or venue you plan on going to before visiting. It is that business’s right to determine its own rules on private property.

As for school outside the Chicago Public Schools system, masks are not required unless the district decides to keep them.

CBS 2’s Sabrina Franza spoke with one mom whose daughter is in a CPS high school. She said she is thankful they are keeping them for those students whoa re too young to get the vaccine and who are immunocompromised and because she worries about a new variant down the line.

“What we’ve learned as we’ve watched these different coronavirus variants come through is each time the virus mutates, it comes with new capabilities,” said Debora Land with Activate Chicago Parents. “Just because the last variant may or may not have been so contagious doesn’t mean the next one isn’t super contagious

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention rates Cook County’s risk level as low, which means, it says, you should wear a mask based on personal preference and personal level of risk.