CHICAGO (CBS) – A man is charged with carjacking an elderly handicapped woman in Logan Square in January, according to police.
Police arrested Earl Garner, 53, around 12:58 p.m. in the 3900 block of West Jackson Boulevard Saturday.
He was identified as the offender who took a vehicle from a 79-year-old handicapped woman on the 2000 block of North Pulaski on Jan. 9, police said.
Garner is charged with one felony count of aggravated vehicular hijacking of a handicapped woman, and one count of obstructing identification.
Garner is due in bond court Sunday.