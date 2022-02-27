CHICAGO (CBS) — The McHenry County Health Department is asking for the public’s help. It needs more information about what is making people connected to a Woodstock school sick.
They are asking people who ate food at either a Crystal Lake Montessori School classroom event or a school sponsored event after Feb. 7 to fill out a survey.
Anyone associated with the school who became ill but did not attend any of the school-sponsored events is also asked to complete the survey.
The survey is available on the McHenry Health Department’s website.
According to the department, the investigation is ongoing and the total number of illnesses and the cause of the illness is currently not available.
Anyone with questions about the survey can call (815)334-4500 and ask for a communicable disease nurse.