GET THE APPDon't Miss Breaking News, First Alert Weather And Investigations From CBS Chicago; Click To Get The App Now!
CBS News ChicagoWatch Now
By CBS 2 Chicago Staff
Filed Under:Bronzeville, Missing Man

CHICAGO (CBS) – A missing autistic man from Bronzeville has been located.

Jamani Lewis was last seen on Feb. 27 inside of his residence on the 5700 block of South Calumet.

READ MORE: CTA Bus Catches Fire In The Loop; No Injuries Reported

He is 5 foot 9 inches, 152 pounds, has brown eyes, black hair, and a medium complexion.

READ MORE: 6-Year-Old Found Safe After Being Abducted In Stolen Car

Police said he was last seen wearing a blue Adidas jacket with three vertical white stripes on both sleeves and may need medical attention.

MORE NEWS: 'It's Paralyzing; You Can't Do Anything:' UIC Ph.D. Student Fears For Her Family Living On A Frontline In Ukraine

No information is available about where he was found.

CBS 2 Chicago Staff