CHICAGO (CBS) – A missing autistic man from Bronzeville has been located.
Jamani Lewis was last seen on Feb. 27 inside of his residence on the 5700 block of South Calumet.READ MORE: CTA Bus Catches Fire In The Loop; No Injuries Reported
He is 5 foot 9 inches, 152 pounds, has brown eyes, black hair, and a medium complexion.
READ MORE: 6-Year-Old Found Safe After Being Abducted In Stolen Car
Police said he was last seen wearing a blue Adidas jacket with three vertical white stripes on both sleeves and may need medical attention.MORE NEWS: 'It's Paralyzing; You Can't Do Anything:' UIC Ph.D. Student Fears For Her Family Living On A Frontline In Ukraine
No information is available about where he was found.