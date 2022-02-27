ROUND LAKE BEACH, Ill (CBS) – A man is charged with the death of his girlfriend’s son in Round Lake Beach Friday.
The mother rushed 6-year-old Jayceon Wright to Condell Medical Center around 4:05 p.m. Monday after finding the child unresponsive and suffering injuries on the floor of her home in the 1300 block of Melrose Avenue. Wright died days later from head trauma, according to authorities.
After investigation from the Round Lake Beach Police Department and the Lake County Children's Advocacy Center, it was learned the child was in the home with the mother's boyfriend prior to injury.
34-year-old Tracey Thomas turned himself in Thursday afternoon and was charged with aggravated battery and aggravated domestic battery — he is expected to face murder charges, according to the Lake County State’s Attorney’s office.
Thomas appeared in bond court Friday afternoon and is held on $500,000 bond.
He remains in Lake County jail and is expected back in court on March 17.