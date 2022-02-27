CHICAGO (CBS) — She set out to save lives in her daughter’s name and Sunday she did exactly that.
Nearly 50 people gave blood at James Hart Middle School in Homewood — all for Project Kennedy.
It was a tribute to Kennedy Parker, who died from cancer in 2020.
During her battle with cancer, Kennedy needed several blood transfusions.
Before she died she told her mother she wanted to make a difference for others.
On Sunday they made that difference.
Besides blood drives, her mother has also organized toy drives and collected money for other cancer patients as part of Kennedy’s legacy.