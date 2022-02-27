CHICAGO (CBS) — Most sunshine as temperatures continue to warm up.
Today:
Mostly sunny. High 39.
Partly cloudy. Low 24.
Tomorrow:
Partly cloudy. High 44.
Warmer each day this week, with 40s through the weekend. Clouds increase each day as well. Showers return by the weekend.