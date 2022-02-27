GET THE APPDon't Miss Breaking News, First Alert Weather And Investigations From CBS Chicago; Click To Get The App Now!
By Robb Ellis
By Robb Ellis

CHICAGO (CBS) — Most sunshine as temperatures continue to warm up.

(Credit: CBS 2)

(Credit: CBS 2)

(Credit: CBS 2)

Today:

Mostly sunny. High 39.

Tonight:

Partly cloudy. Low 24.

Tomorrow:

Partly cloudy. High 44.

(Credit: CBS 2)

Warmer each day this week, with 40s through the weekend. Clouds increase each day as well. Showers return by the weekend.