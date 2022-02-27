CHICAGO (CBS) — Russia’s invasion into Ukraine is top of mind for many members of Illinois’ congressional delegation, and several attended a rally in support of Ukraine Sunday afternoon.

Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot said she wants to make sure United States immigration officials open the borders to the war’s refugees.

On Sunday crowds gathered outside Sts. Volodymyr and Olha Ukrainian Catholic Church in West Town holding signs with specific messages to Russia’s President Vladimir Putin and letting the world know they’ve had enough.

The Ukrainian Congress Committee of America Illinois Division invited several elected officials, including Congressman Danny Davis.

“We recognize that it’s Ukraine today, but it will be the United States tomorrow,” he said. “It will be someone else the next day.”

Congressman Mike Quigley announced to the crowd that other countries, such as Poland are sending tons of weapons.

“The Netherlands are supplying 200 stinger air defense missiles as quickly as possible,” he said. “Poland announced they’re shipping a convoy of ammunition.”

Earlier Sunday morning there were similar huge crowds at St. Nicholas Ukrainian Greek Catholic Church, all there to pray for attacks on Ukraine to end.

“It was quite evident today with everyone coming together. That’s how we stay strong,” said Danylo Butenko.

Sunday’s service brought together all kinds of religions. Sarah Sharfstein is Jewish and came to support the mass.

“We were chatting about it last night,” she said. “Didn’t really know how we could help out and certainly donating was one way, but we thought that showing our support and spending time was also another.”

“Putin’s goal was to crush, break down Ukraine, and all he did was unite everybody and actually unite the world,” said Quigley.

Quigley said the unprovoked attacks are unfathomable and his message to the Ukrainian people is, “We stand with you.”