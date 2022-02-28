CHICAGO (CBS) —The United Nations said more than 500,000 people have fled Ukraine during the Russian invasion, looking for safety in neighboring nations.

CBS 2’s Marissa Perlman has more on the latest developments as the civilian death toll from the war in Ukraine is above 100 now, including several children killed.

Russian troops are now widely scattered across Ukraine north, south, east and west. There is heavy presence throughout.

This comes as Russian and Ukrainian delegations met for their first talks since the invasion began. As of this evening, there is no immediate agreement.

Meanwhile, sanctions against Russia led the Central Bank there to sharply raise key interest rates from 9.5% way up to 20%.

Even sports organizations are applying pressure. Russian teams have been suspended from international soccer.

As the world is bombarded with images of destruction in Ukraine, it’s important to not forget about images like a newborn baby crying in a hospital located in a Russian controlled area of Ukraine.

In a separate maternity hospital, a mom can be seen kissing her newborn in the basement. Real people impacted by the war. A wider shot shows the conditions of this medical ward turned bomb shelter.

In a Ukrainian gym turned shelter, volunteers tape up mirrors for safety to keep the glass from shattering, where people crammed in there, including the very young.

And older folks as well, some, comforted by the presence of their pets. When the lights are out, the scene is even more surreal.

Another night in Kyiv, another round of sirens that has many fleeing to bordering countries for safety. At last count, more than 500,000 million, including some headed to Poland.

Many gave up on the extremely long lines and literally walked the last few miles across the border. Late Monday afternoon, President Putin told French President Emmanuel Macron he’ll stop strikes against civilian targets.

The European Union is slapping more sanctions on 26 more Russians, bringing the total number of people targeted to 680, as an international criminal court is opening a probe into possible war crimes or crimes against humanity in Ukraine.