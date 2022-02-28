For Johnny's Ice House's Resident 'Rogue Goalie' Mike Scott, 50 Years In Net Could Never Be EnoughHe’s a hockey legend you more than likely have never heard of. Mike Scott grew up playing street hockey on the South Side, and more than half a century later, still has love the game.

United Center Going Mask Optional, But Will Require Proof Of Vaccination Or Negative COVID TestBulls and Blackhawks fans will no longer be required to wear masks to attend games at the United Center, but they'll still have to show proof they've either been vaccinate against COVID-19, or have recently tested negative for the virus.

Perron, Binnington Help Blues Pound Blackhawks 4-0The last time St. Louis visited Chicago, David Perron departed with a concussion. This trip was much better.

DeMar DeRozan Puts Up A Fight, But Bulls Lose To Ja Morant, GrizzliesJa Morant scored a career-high 46 points and the Memphis Grizzlies hung on to beat DeMar DeRozan and the Chicago Bulls on Saturday night.

Chicago Fire, Inter Miami Open Season With Scoreless TieInter Miami CF and the Chicago Fire played to a scoreless tie in a Major League Soccer season opener on Saturday.

Northern Iowa Wraps Up MVC Regular-Season Title As Loyola Loses To Them In OvertimeAJ Green scored seven of his 32 points in overtime to spark Northern Iowa to a victory over Loyola Chicago on Saturday, wrapping up the Missouri Valley Conference regular-season title for the Panthers.