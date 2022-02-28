GET THE APPDon't Miss Breaking News, First Alert Weather And Investigations From CBS Chicago; Click To Get The App Now!
By Mary Kay Kleist
CHICAGO (CBS) — Temperatures are running a good ten degrees above normal today.

According to CBS 2 meteorologist Mary Kay Kleist, the normal high is 41 degrees. A couple of weak systems will move through during the workweek.

Around noon tomorrow, a lake enhanced cold front will move in to shift winds northeasterly. Then notice the big temperature drop between Wednesday to Thursday.

That is due to a cold front. Best chances for impressive precipitation arrives this weekend in the form of rain. Rain is likely for Saturday.

TONIGHT: Turning cloudy. Low 34.

TUESDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY. HIGH 49.

WEDNESDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY. HIGH 51.

