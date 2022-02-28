CHICAGO (CBS) — Temperatures are running a good ten degrees above normal today.
READ MORE: Illinois And Chicago Mask Mandates Lifted Monday: Here's What You Need To Know
According to CBS 2 meteorologist Mary Kay Kleist, the normal high is 41 degrees. A couple of weak systems will move through during the workweek.
Around noon tomorrow, a lake enhanced cold front will move in to shift winds northeasterly. Then notice the big temperature drop between Wednesday to Thursday.
READ MORE: Even Brookfield Zoo's Polar Bear, Hope, Is Enjoying The Warmer Weather
That is due to a cold front. Best chances for impressive precipitation arrives this weekend in the form of rain. Rain is likely for Saturday.
TONIGHT: Turning cloudy. Low 34.
TUESDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY. HIGH 49.
WEDNESDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY. HIGH 51.MORE NEWS: Chicago First Alert Weather: Meteorological Spring Begins Tuesday, What to Expect In Chicago