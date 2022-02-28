CHICAGO (CBS)– Smiling faces will get free rides on the Centennial Wheel at the Navy Pier Monday to celebrate the state lifting the mask mandate.
The event dubbed “Smile-To-Ride” offers free rides to anyone who flashes those pearly whites; the event comes complete with a free souvenir photo.READ MORE: Illinois And Chicago Mask Mandates Lifted Monday: Here's What You Need To Know
Smile-To-Ride” runs from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Monday.
READ MORE: Pair Charged In Humboldt Park Carjacking
MORE NEWS: Teen Charged With Carjacking Woman At Gunpoint In Lincoln Park, Two Other Suspects In Custody