GET THE APPDon't Miss Breaking News, First Alert Weather And Investigations From CBS Chicago; Click To Get The App Now!
CBS News ChicagoWatch Now
Filed Under:Chicago Mask Mandate, mask, Navy Pier

CHICAGO (CBS)– Smiling faces will get free rides on the Centennial Wheel at the Navy Pier Monday to celebrate the state lifting the mask mandate.

The event dubbed “Smile-To-Ride” offers free rides to anyone who flashes those pearly whites; the event comes complete with a free souvenir photo.

READ MORE: Illinois And Chicago Mask Mandates Lifted Monday: Here's What You Need To Know

Smile-To-Ride” runs from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Monday.

 

READ MORE: Pair Charged In Humboldt Park Carjacking

 

 

MORE NEWS: Teen Charged With Carjacking Woman At Gunpoint In Lincoln Park, Two Other Suspects In Custody

 