OAK PARK, Ill. (CBS) — The COVID-19 mask mandate has been lifted in Illinois – and the Village of Oak Park is going ahead with unmasking in accordance with state guidelines.

As CBS 2’s Tara Molina reported Monday, some restaurants in Oak Park saw customers dip by about 30 percent when the vaccine mandate went into place. Now, they are hoping to see business come back.

The Cozy Corner Restaurant, at 138 N. Marion St. in downtown Oak Park, has been corner staple in the western suburb for decades. They are now serving up more than their signature breakfast dishes.

“I haven’t seen that in a long time,” said Alexis Lott of Oak Park

That “that” to which she was referring are smiles – actual smiles. Lott said she had been ready for a while now for the day the mask mandate was lifted.

“I’m ready to see people’s faces again!” Lott said.

Cozy Corner owner Peter Gerousis said he is happy they’re still in business to welcome a community that made the difference.

“If it wasn’t for the community – the support we got from them – we wouldn’t have made it,” he said.

The Cozy Corner did not get any of the small business or restaurant grants they applied for. Gerousis said doors are still open, and their grills are still hot – thanks to a steady stream of in-person and takeout orders from a supportive community.

The restaurant persisted even after taking a 30 percent hit when the vaccine requirement went into place.

“We’re hoping all that business is going to come back, and then some,” Gerousis said.

A similar story of community support has been seen at the nearby Tennis and Fitness Centre, 301 Lake St., where more than 100 people continued to pay dues – even when the gym was forced to close their doors.

“You have to return, you know, back to normal at some point,” said instructor Darrell Robbins.

“Normal” means masks are optional at the Tennis and Fitness Centre now – both the courts and in the fitness center.

“Everybody is kind of relieved, I think – not just because masks are gone, but because maybe we’re a little past Omicron and COVID and everything else,” said Steve Berggren general manager of the Tennis and Fitness Centre.

You’ll still need a mask on public transit and areas like hospitals and nursing homes. But when it comes to private businesses, ultimately, it’s up to them, and up to you, when you’re *comfortable sharing your smile again.

“All of us are looking forward to, you know, hopefully getting back to somewhat of a normal,” Gerousis said.

“The important thing in the matter is now people have a choice,” added Ian Chami of Oak Park.

Molina also went into another Oak Park restaurant behind Monday and asked if they were going to continue to require masks and vaccination proof. They said they’re leaving it up to their customers, and came outside to remove the signage they had up announcing those requirements shortly afterward.