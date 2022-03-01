CHICAGO (CBS) — Two people were injured Tuesday night in a shooting on the Dan Ryan Expressway.
The shooting happened at 7:59 p.m. in the northbound lanes of the Dan Ryan near 95th Street, Illinois State Police said.
A bullet hole was seen on the driver's side of the windshield.
Illinois State Troopers said two people were injured, but would recover.
Anyone who witnessed the shooting or has information about it is asked to contact the ISP by phone at 847-294-4400, or email at ISP.CrimeTips@Illinois.gov.
Just two months into the New Year, there have already been more than a dozen shootings this year on Chicago area expressways.