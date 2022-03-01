CHICAGO (AP) — The Chicago Blackhawks hired Kyle Davidson as general manager on Tuesday, dropping his interim tag instead of going outside the floundering franchise for new leadership.
Davidson has been with the Blackhawks since he joined the organization as a hockey operations intern in 2010. The 33-year-old from Sudbury, Ontario, also has worked as a video analyst, hockey operations manager and assistant GM. He oversaw the team's salary-cap management before he was elevated to the interim GM job.
"Today is another step not just for me, but for my Blackhawks teammates within the organization and Blackhawks fans across the world," Davidson said in a statement. "I'm committed to building a winning team on and off the ice the right way — improving our internal framework and processes and working closely with a strong team of people to make decisions."
Davidson was among six known candidates for the job. The team said it interviewed Carolina Hurricanes assistant GM Eric Tulsky, former NHL forward Scott Mellanby, longtime NHL executive Peter Chiarelli, Tampa Bay Lightning executive Mathieu Darche and Chicago Cubs executive Jeff Greenberg.
