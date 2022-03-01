CHICAGO (CBS)– It’s Fat Tuesday and that means Chicagoans will be enjoying paczkis!
Dobra Bielinski, owner of Delightful Pastries, told CBS 2's Marissa Parra, "We are amazing."
The bakery located at 5927 W. Laurence Ave. in Jefferson Park, is one of the many Chicago businesses selling paczkis Tuesday.
Paczkis are stuffed Polish pastries that are a popular indulgence for many Catholics before the start of Lent on Ash Wednesday.
Bielinski started her bakery with her mom in 1998.
Delightful Pastries didn't open until 6 a.m. Tuesday, but the owner said customers lined up early.
“I’m looking forward to people very happy with our paczkis and saying ‘Polish food is amazing.'”