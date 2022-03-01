CHICAGO (CBS) — The newest member of the St. Charles Police Department isn’t your average officer.
He’s focused on comforting victims and connecting with the community. His name is Charlie and along with his handler, Officer Meghan Kramer, Charlie helps calm crime victims, lets witnesses feel more comfortable talking to investigators and helps first responders cope with stress.
The one-year-old German Shepherd-Golden Retriever mix will also be out in public as a police ambassador at community events and festivals.