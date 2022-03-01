CHICAGO (CBS) — After an extensive search the Chicago Blackhawks have a new general manager.

The team didn’t have to look far to find Kyle Davidson. CBS 2’s Jackie Kostek on the now-youngest GM in the NHL’s rise to running a team in the middle of a rebuild.

“What we learned is that out of the box didn’t have to be synonymous with outside these walls,” said Blackhawks CEO Danny Wirtz.

After a four-month search that involved at least seven candidates, the Blackhawks are sticking with 33-year-old Kyle Davidson, who started as an intern with the team in the 2010-2011 season.

“In Kyle’s 12 years here, he’s worked across all functional departments and operations. Maybe most importantly and in the end, Kyle represents high character and high values,” Wirtz said.

“I was very clear I wanted the job. I was very clear about that. It was a very long process,” Davidson said, who added that he values the opportunity.

“I’m someone who doesn’t take any day for granted. I’ve committed myself to be better every day and appreciate every opportunity that comes my way. A lot of that has to do with my upbringing and also that I was born into a unique circumstance. I born with a congenital heart defect. I had three open heart surgeries in my life, the last one in 2019,” Davidson said.

As for the giant task of turning around an organization struggling both on and off the ice, Davidson said the goal is to get back to the top in the right way and stay there. That means a lot of changes.

“We’re going to look a lot at a rebuild here. There are things that really need to be fixed that are going to take time,” he noted.

Davidson said he’s had no time over the last four months to reflect on his 12-year journey from intern to youngest general manager in the NHL and he likely won’t any time soon with the trade deadline just a few weeks away.

He’s the 10th general manager in team history. Davidson has been on the job since October 26. That’s when Stan Bowman resigned and he was named interim GM.