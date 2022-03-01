CHICAGO (CBS) — It will be partly cloudy Tuesday night with lows in the upper 20s and low 30s.
A front will move through the area on Wednesday, allowing for a chance for light rain and sprinkles. Highs will range from 40s to the north to mid 50s to the south.
Highs will be in the low to mid-50s across Cook County.
It will be breezy and colder for Thursday with highs in the low 30s. Conditions will be mostly cloudy with highs in the low 40s on Friday.
The warmest day of the year (so far) is in the forecast for Saturday. A south wind will boost temperatures to near 60 degrees. Look for shower chances increase late in the day, then a chance for thunderstorms Saturday night as a front moves through the area.
Lingering showers are possible for Sunday morning. Highs on Sunday will be in the low 50s.
A mix of snow to rain is possible on Monday with high in the low 40s.
TONIGHT: Partly cloudy and cooler. Low 31°
WEDNESDAY: Mostly cloudy with a 20% chance for sprinkles and light rain. High 50°
THURSDAY: Cloudy, breezy and colder. High 33°