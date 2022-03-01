GET THE APPDon't Miss Breaking News, First Alert Weather And Investigations From CBS Chicago; Click To Get The App Now!
By CBS 2 Chicago Staff
CHICAGO (CBS) — Falling temperatures near the lake rest of Tuesday as a lake enhanced cold front opens the door for a northeast wind to take over.

(Credit: CBS)

According to CBS 2 meteorologist Mary Kay Kleist, another mild start for Wednesday until a stronger cold front passes, taking us from the mid 50s tomorrow to the lower 30s Thursday. Normal high is 41 degrees.

(Credit: CBS)

Mild air moves in for the weekend, but with it comes rain and possible thunderstorms by Saturday evening.

(Credit: CBS)

TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy. Low 31. STLY CLOUDY. LOW 31.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly cloudy. High 55. OSTLY CLOUDY. HIGH 55.

THURSDAY: Cloudy and cold. High 33.

(Credit: CBS)

