CHICAGO (CBS) — Falling temperatures near the lake rest of Tuesday as a lake enhanced cold front opens the door for a northeast wind to take over.
According to CBS 2 meteorologist Mary Kay Kleist, another mild start for Wednesday until a stronger cold front passes, taking us from the mid 50s tomorrow to the lower 30s Thursday. Normal high is 41 degrees.
Mild air moves in for the weekend, but with it comes rain and possible thunderstorms by Saturday evening.
TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy. Low 31.
WEDNESDAY: Mostly cloudy. High 55.
