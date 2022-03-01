CHICAGO (CBS)– The Chicago Police Department will be holding in-person officer entry exams at all City Colleges of Chicago locations throughout March.
Individuals between the ages of 19 and 39 are encouraged to apply.
“We are hiring the next generation of police officers who are passionate about serving the people of Chicago,” Deputy Chief of Recruitment and Retention Migdalia Bulnes said in a statement.
Potential recruits are encouraged to register in advance online through the CPD website. Those applicants will receive access to a study guide and will be guaranteed a seat at the exam.
Walk-in applicants are welcome at any exam location as well however, space is limited, so a seat can’t be guaranteed.
All applicants must bring a current and valid government-issued ID.
Below are dates and locations of upcoming exams:
Malcolm X College:
1900 W. Jackson Blvd. Chicago, IL 60612
Thursday, March 17, 2022
Friday, March 18, 2022
Saturday, March 19, 2022
Kennedy-King College :
6301 S. Halsted St. Chicago, IL 60621 Thursday, March 17, 2022
Thursday, March 17, 2022
Friday, March 18, 2022
Saturday, March 19, 2022
Harry Truman College:
1145 W. Wilson Ave. Chicago, IL 60640
Thursday, March 17, 2022
Friday, March 18, 2022
Saturday, March 19, 2022
Olive Harvey College:
10001 S. Woodlawn Ave. Chicago, IL 60628
Thursday, March 17, 2022
Friday, March 18, 2022
Saturday, March 19, 2022
Harold Washington College:
30 E. Lake St. Chicago, IL 60601
Thursday, March 17, 2022
Friday, March 18, 2022
Richard J. Daley College:
7500 S. Pulaski Rd. Chicago, IL 60652
Thursday, March 17, 2022
Friday, March 18, 2022
Saturday, March 19, 2022
Wilbur Wright College:
4300 N. Narragansett Ave. Chicago, IL 60634
Thursday, March 17, 2022
Friday, March 18, 2022
Saturday, March 19, 2022