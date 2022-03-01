GET THE APPDon't Miss Breaking News, First Alert Weather And Investigations From CBS Chicago; Click To Get The App Now!
By CBS 2 Chicago Staff
Filed Under:Chicago Police, Chicago Police Officer, officer exam, Police Recruits

CHICAGO (CBS)–  The Chicago Police Department will be holding in-person officer entry exams at all City Colleges of Chicago locations throughout March.

Individuals between the ages of 19 and 39 are encouraged to apply.

“We are hiring the next generation of police officers who are passionate about serving the people of Chicago,” Deputy Chief of Recruitment and Retention Migdalia Bulnes said in a statement.

Potential recruits are encouraged to register in advance online through the CPD website.  Those applicants will receive access to a study guide and will be guaranteed a seat at the exam.

Walk-in applicants are welcome at any exam location as well however, space is limited, so a seat can’t be guaranteed.

All applicants must bring a current and valid government-issued ID.

Below are dates and locations of upcoming exams:

 

Malcolm X College:

1900 W. Jackson Blvd. Chicago, IL 60612

Thursday, March 17, 2022

Friday, March 18, 2022

Saturday, March 19, 2022

 

Kennedy-King College :

6301 S. Halsted St. Chicago, IL 60621 Thursday, March 17, 2022

Thursday, March 17, 2022

Friday, March 18, 2022

Saturday, March 19, 2022

 

Harry Truman College:

1145 W. Wilson Ave. Chicago, IL 60640

Thursday, March 17, 2022

Friday, March 18, 2022

Saturday, March 19, 2022

Olive Harvey College:

10001 S. Woodlawn Ave. Chicago, IL 60628

Thursday, March 17, 2022

Friday, March 18, 2022

Saturday, March 19, 2022

 

Harold Washington College:

30 E. Lake St. Chicago, IL 60601

Thursday, March 17, 2022

Friday, March 18, 2022

 

Richard J. Daley College:

7500 S. Pulaski Rd. Chicago, IL 60652

Thursday, March 17, 2022

Friday, March 18, 2022

Saturday, March 19, 2022

 

Wilbur Wright College:

4300 N. Narragansett Ave. Chicago, IL 60634

Thursday, March 17, 2022

Friday, March 18, 2022

Saturday, March 19, 2022

CBS 2 Chicago Staff