CHICAGO (CBS)– Two men escaped a carjacking and shooting overnight in Garfield Ridge.
Police said two men, 21 and 38 years old, were at a gas station, in the 5700 block of South Moody Avenue near Midway Airport around 12:30 a.m., when two offenders got in the back of their car with guns and told them to start driving.
The 38-year-old victim jumped out of the car and was hit by another car that was connected to the suspects.
The 21-year-old man, who was driving, was shot in the knee.
The suspects then got into the second vehicle and left the scene.
The two victims were taken to local hospital in good condition.
No arrests have been made.