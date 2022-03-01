CHICAGO (CBS) — A 12-year-old girl was shot and critically wounded in the Chicago Lawn neighborhood Tuesday night.
At 7:48 p.m., the girl was in a car in the 7200 block of South Oakley Avenue when someone began firing shots from the street, police said.
The girl was shot once in the back of her head and was rushed to the University of Chicago's Comer Children's Hospital in critical condition.
The scene remained active at 10 p.m., as bullet casings littered the street.
No one was in custody Tuesday night. Area One detectives are investigating.