CHICAGO (CBS Chicago/CBS News) — Mayor Lori Lightfoot and Illinois Gov. JB Pritzker spoke highly of President Joe Biden’s remarks in the State of the Union address Tuesday night – and also took note of the fact that two women were standing behind the president during the address for the first time Tuesday.

Mayor Lightfoot wrote that President Biden “leads with his head and his heart” on all issues – including COVID, crime, immigration, health care, and voting rights.

No matter the issue… COVID, crime, immigration, healthcare, or voting rights, @POTUS leads with head and with heart. We’re lucky to have him. #SOTU2022 — Lori Lightfoot (@LoriLightfoot) March 2, 2022

The mayor also made special note of President Biden’s call for infrastructure investment.

“Infrastructure investment will strengthen our local economy, create good paying union jobs and lift up the quality of life in Chicago,” she tweeted.

Mr. Biden began his address with a focus on Ukraine, saying Russian President Vladimir Putin miscalculated in invading. He noted the Ukrainian ambassador, a guest of the first lady, who received a standing ovation. Members of Congress wore blue and yellow in support of Ukraine.

Mr. Biden also announced he will close U.S. airspace to Russian aircraft, following in the footsteps of European allies. Additionally, he announced 30 million barrels of oil will be released from the Strategic Petroleum Reserve.

“These steps will help blunt gas prices here at home. And I know the news about what’s happening can seem alarming, but I want you to know that we are going to be okay,” he said.

Gov. Pritzker lauded President Biden for his remarks of solidarity with Ukraine as it is under attack, and his call for sanctions against Russia.

“Liberty, democracy, and humanity will defeat tyranny and oppression every time, but only if we stand up for them,” Pritzker tweeted. “Tonight, we reaffirmed this nation’s solidarity with Ukraine from the floor of the United States Capitol.”

Pritzker also spoke highly of President Biden’s plan to expand electric vehicle manufacturing while also reducing the deficit and taking action against climate change. The governor emphasized that Illinois is already leading in such efforts.

“From higher prices at the pump to the checkout lane, Illinois families are hurting,” the governor wrote. “I’ve proposed the Illinois Family Relief Plan to put money back into the pockets of our residents, and I welcome federal efforts to do more.”

While Mr. Biden did directly address inflation, he also touted his American Rescue Plan, and the number of jobs created in his first year in office. He acknowledged that inflation is “robbing” Americans of economic gains.

“With all the bright spots in our economy, record job growth and higher wages, too many families are struggling to keep up with the bills,” he said. “Inflation is robbing them of the gains they might otherwise feel.”

President Biden also introduced what he escribed as his “unity agenda,” with four parts.

“A unity agenda for the nation. We can do these things. It’s within our power. And I don’t see a partisan edge to any one of those four things,” he said.

1. Beat the opioid epidemic

2. Tackle mental health

3. Support veterans

4. End cancer as we know it

First, the president said the U.S. can increase funding for prevention, treatment, harm reduction and recovery for those struggling with addition. That entails getting rid of rules that stop doctors from prescribing treatments, and stopping the flow of illicit drugs, he said.

Mr. Biden particularly homed in on children as he addressed mental health, saying the U.S. must hold social media platforms accountable for the “experiment” they’re conducting on children for profit.

The president announced his administration is expanding eligibility to veterans suffering from nine various respiratory cancers, cancers that came after toxic exposure.

Mr. Biden said the United States’ goal is to cut the cancer death rate by at least 50 percent over the next 25 years, adding he thinks they can do better than that.

“Coming together to tackle our common problems is what democracy looks like. The unity agenda puts a spotlight on the opioid crisis, the mental health crisis, the need to do more for our veterans, and fighting cancer,” Pritzker tweeted. “Our solutions are stronger when we act together.”

I’ll always bet on America – because I’ve seen the resilience, courage, and the hope of our people. Our government must always put workers, families, and small businesses first. — Governor JB Pritzker (@GovPritzker) March 2, 2022

Mayor Lightfoot Gov. Pritzker – both Democrats like President Biden – also took note that in Vice President Kamala Harris and House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, the president had two women standing behind him during the State of the Union address for the first time.

“Let’s all take a moment to pause and appreciate that for the first time in history, there are two strong women behind the podium for tonight’s historic address,” Pritzker tweeted.

“What a beautiful sight,” Mayor Lightfoot tweeted. “The first time in our history that two women are standing behind the President for a State of the Union address.”

A CBS News poll released Tuesday found that Mr. Biden’s approval rating remained at 44 percent, a one-point increase from last week but the same as his approval rating in January and November CBS News polls.

The president’s approval rating started to fall last summer during the U.S. withdrawal from Afghanistan and fell even further as inflation became a bigger issue.

Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds delivered the GOP response.