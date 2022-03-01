CHICAGO (CBS)– A hearing in Washington D.C. Tuesday is focusing on how to better respond to carjackings throughout the country.
Cook County's Sheriff Thomas Dart will be part of the hearing as federal help hopes to make it easier for police to investigate and reduce carjackings.
This is a Senate judiciary committee hearing. It follows a push from Illinois Senator Dick Durbin to streamline how police investigate carjackings.
He’s argued that police access to information from car makers varies in different parts of the country, which leads to delays when investigating carjackings.
Tuesday's hearing will focus on ways to change that.
This comes as Chicago police responded to an armed carjacking in Garfield Ridge Tuesday morning and issued another alert on a string of carjackings on the Northwest Side.
Police are warning of carjackings in areas including Wicker Park, Avondale and Logan Square.
The alert are searching for two men involved in at least four carjackings since February 16. Police said the men come up to a victim with a gun and threated to shoot and take the vehicle.
In some cases, the offenders also take wallets, money and cell phones.
You can watch the Senate hearing live at 9 a.m. on CBS News Chicago.