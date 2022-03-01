New Report Reveals How Much More Likely Black People Are To Be Stopped And Subjected To Force By Chicago PoliceBlack people make up approximately 30% of the city’s population, but made up 68% of investigatory stops by police, and 84% of use of force incidents after investigatory stops from Oct. 17, 2017, through Feb. 28, 2020.

New Englewood Grocery Store Aims To Be 'A Beacon Of Light' For Community“At the end of the day, people spend money. And there are hundreds of thousands of dollars every day that are leaving Englewood, leaving these surrounding neighborhoods."

New Illinois Law Is Supposed To Prevent Animal Abusers From Having Pets, But CBS 2 Finds There Is No Plan Or Guidance To Enforce It At AllA brand-new Illinois law is on the books preventing convicted animal abusers from owning pets or having pets in their homes, but CBS 2 found there’s nothing in place to actually enforce it, and no guidance for law enforcement.

2 Downstate Illinois Children Dead Despite Prior DCFS Involvement With Families, Raising New Questions About AgencyThey were supposed to be protected by the Department of Children and Family Services, but instead, two children from downstate Illinois have died in the last month.