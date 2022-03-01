GURNEE, Ill. (CBS) — Route 120 was shut down in the far northern suburbs late Tuesday after a serious crash.
As CBS 2's Kris Habermehl reported, the accident happened on Route 120, or Belvidere Road, between Waukegan and Gurnee.
A vehicle was seen rolled over and completely burned out in the median. It had been involved in a high-speed collision with another car.
Information on injuries was not immediately available.
Route 120 was closed in either direction between O’Plaine Road and Route 21, or Milwaukee Avenue. The closure was to be in effect until further notice.