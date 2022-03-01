INDIANAPOLIS (CBS) — This is Combine Week for the Bears and the rest of the NFL in Indianapolis.

As CBS 2’s Matt Zahn reported, it is a first for a new Bears regime short on draft picks – but not on a vision of what they’re looking for this week and beyond.

General Manager Ryan Poles and Head Coach Matt Eberflus seem to be on the same page for what kind of players they want to bring in – fast, physical guys who really love football. That’s true in free agency, or through the draft – where they currently only have five picks.

“Obviously, you want a lot of picks, but that’s just, you know, the hand we were dealt. And we’ll be open-minded on how we can create more picks,” Poles said.

Wide receiver is one position where they will certainly have to bring players in – with only Darnell Mooney as a sure thing. Adding speed to that position will be an emphasis.

“Explosive athletic ability there that can produce chunk plays – that’s what you want,” Eberflus said. “So if you throw a screen, you want a guy that can take and go for 15 or all the way. all the way – because, you know, the controlled passing game is just that, but the athletes are the guys that make you miss.”

“I think it comes down to playmakers. I think we saw that in the Super Bowl – guys that can make plays when their number is called. You can see that on college tape,” Poles said, Combine shows what sets guys apart.”

Don’t expect too many big splashes in free agency. As Poles put it, they have a lot of holes to fill – so it will be a volume game.

Whatever the case, the Bears could be a very different team next season.