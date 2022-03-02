CHICAGO (CBS) — A 12-year-old girl is fighting to survive after she was hit by a stray bullet Tuesday night in the Chicago Lawn neighborhood.

Police said the girl was in a car with her family in the 7200 block of South Oakley Avenue around 7:45 p.m., when someone started shooting from the street, and a bullet hit the girl in the head.

She was taken to Comer Children’s Hospital, where she remains in critical condition.

Police sources said Tuesday was her 12th birthday.

She was returning from a birthday dinner with her family when she was shot.

Police sources said three men were in the area when they saw a car pass by. One of them pulled out a gun and started shooting at the car.

As this was happening, the 12-year-old girl was with a relative in the back seat of another car that was going by.

That relative heard gunshots and then realized the girl had been hit in the back of her head.

They drove to Holy Cross Hospital, and then the girl was transferred to Comer Children’s Hospital.

Police sources said she has severe brain injuries. At last check, she’s still in critical condition.

No one was in custody Wednesday morning. Area One detectives were investigating.