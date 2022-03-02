CHICAGO (CBS) — A delivery driver who is expecting his first child was shot recently while on the job.

CBS 2’s Charlie De Mar spoke exclusively to George Hunt, who was delivering packages for Amazon when he was shot in the shoulder and leg. Hunt shared his story of survival Wednesday, while pushing for change.

“I just don’t want this to happen to another driver,” Hunt said.

Hunt now wears a sling and walks with a noticeable limp – but most importantly, he’s alive.

“Before it was over, I was down on the ground screaming: ‘Don’t kill me! Don’t kill me! I’ve got a baby on the way!’” he said.

To support his new baby, and earn some extra cash to help with his wife’s pregnancy, Hunt delivers packages for Amazon as a Flex driver. Last week, his route took him to Chicago’s Chatham neighborhood on the South Side around 5 a.m. last Wednesday.

As Hunt got out to deliver a package, he saw someone get into his car and try unsuccessfully to steal it.

“He just didn’t know how to put it in gear,” Hunt said. “That’s why I could hear it rev and rev and rev, because it was stick in neutral.”

Without saying a word, the stumped driver got out and starting shooting Hunt

“First shot hits my back side of the shoulder. That’s lodged in my back right now,” Hunt said. “I didn’t want to hang out at the scene, so I got in my car and just drove to the first public building I could find.”

He ended getting help at a nearby Walgreens, with the packages he was delivering still stacked on the passenger seat.

“There’s no reason those packages need to be there that early,” Hunt said.

As an Amazon Flex driver, Hunt says he knows where his route begins and how many miles he will cover – but is not told until he starts where his route will take him.

It is a flaw Hunt says doesn’t put driver safety first.

“My hope is just for change at Amazon,” he said.

Hunt has filed a workers’ comp claim against Amazon. So far, no arrests have been made in the shooting.

Amazon spokeswoman Alisa Carroll issued this statement: “We are aware of this terrible incident and are supporting law enforcement as they investigate.”