CHICAGO (CBS) — Volunteers in the northwest suburbs are filling boxes and gathering supplies to send to Ukraine.
On Wednesday, the Rolling Meadows offices of Meest Karapaty is accepting donation of non-perishable food items, clothing, flashlights, tents and more until late Wednesday evening.
One of the volunteers has family in Ukraine. His father works at the tv station where the tower was bombed Tuesday.
"I just started calling my dad. It was real crazy. I called him 10 times and he said 'I'm home. I'm safe,'" said Eugene Stepaniuk.
The shipping service will pack it all up and load it on a plane Thursday heading to Ukraine. The company also created an Amazon wish list for donations. Click here for a link and more information.