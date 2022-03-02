CHICAGO (CBS) — As war tensions rise in Ukraine affecting many Chicagoans, one local family got an unexpected dose of love.

CBS 2’s Steven Graves tells us about the small, but powerful gesture of hope and healing.

For the Miskewitch family, displaying one of the only Ukrainian Flags on their block is personal, as they show support from Chicago for the war-torn country.

“For people to stand together,” Miskewitch said.

Mark, a first generation Ukrainian-American living in Portage Park, never imagined this particular response.

“I was really overwhelmed,” said Annie Miskewitch.

Mark’s wife, Annie, came across the surprise on her porch Monday after work. A little pink piece of construction paper with a Ukrainian flag with a heart next to it.

“And the littlest name on the bottom from Kaia,” Annie Miskewitch said.

That name, from a stranger, so they checked their doorbell camera.

“It’s wonderfully cute,” he said.

A little girl caught on video in pink, scurried up their steps. She laid the artwork in front of the door, walking back to hold hands with a woman walking a dog. The powerful message of love, from the most innocent of minds.

“Not only in its innocence, but its understanding. That this house, this family where this flag is, needs support.”

The couple has their own three young children, struggling to grasp the death and destruction overseas.

“Clearly there’s a younger generation all seeing this. I think her action just demonstrates hope all the way around,” said Annie Miskewitch.

One small act of art, meaning the world. Providing happiness in hard times. The family said meeting this little girl would be a bonus, but they wanted to do this story to simply say “thank you.”

The family has now displayed that piece of art in their window. And they said other neighbors have put up flags in support.