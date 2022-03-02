GET THE APPDon't Miss Breaking News, First Alert Weather And Investigations From CBS Chicago; Click To Get The App Now!
By Albert Ramon

CHICAGO (CBS) — A front will pass through the area this evening, pulling in a colder airmass and creating a few passing light showers.

According to CBS 2 Chief Meteorologist Albert Ramon, temperatures fall to the upper 20s and low 30s overnight. A breezy north wind at 10 to 20 miles per hour will make it feel a colder with wind chills in the teens by Thursday morning.

It’ll be breezy and colder for Thursday with highs hovering just above freezing. A few snow flurries will be possible. It’ll be mostly cloudy and breezy for Friday, but not as chilly. Highs will be in the low 40s.

Southerly winds will make more a warm Saturday with highs in the 60s. Low 60s in Chicago, but a few locations to the south may approach 70 degrees.

Showers and storms possible Saturday night as a front moves through the area. Windy and cooler for Sunday with highs in the low 50s. A rain to snow mix is in the forecast for Monday with highs in the low 40s.

TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy with a chance for light rain or sprinkles this evening. Breezy and colder. Low 27°

THURSDAY: Mostly cloudy, breezy and colder. High 34°

FRIDAY: Mostly cloudy, breezy and milder. High 40°

