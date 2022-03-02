GET THE APPDon't Miss Breaking News, First Alert Weather And Investigations From CBS Chicago; Click To Get The App Now!
CBS News ChicagoWatch Now
By Mary Kay Kleist
Filed Under:Chicago First Alert Weather, Forecast, Weather

CHICAGO (CBS) — After reaching highs in the 60s far southwest, a cold front is knocking on our door.

(Credit: CBS)

READ MORE: Sources: Former Illinois House Speaker Michael Madigan Indicted On Federal Corruption Charges

According to CBS 2 meteorologist Mary Kay Kleist, southwest winds all day kept pulling in mild air. The cold front is expected to move through and shift the winds northerly in the 5:00 hour.

(Credit: CBS)

A few sprinkles may be around this evening with the frontal passage. Huge drop in temperatures Thursday, hovering around the freezing mark.

READ MORE: 12-Year-Old Girl Shot In The Head In Chicago Lawn While Returning From Her Birthday Dinner

(Credit: CBS)

TONIGHT: Evening sprinkles. Chilly north wind. Low 27.

THURSDAY: Cloudy and cold. Temps struggle. High 34.

FRIDAY: Mostly cloudy. High 40.

MORE NEWS: Man Dies Days After Being Shot In Waukegan

(Credit: CBS)

Mary Kay Kleist