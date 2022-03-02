CHICAGO (CBS) — After reaching highs in the 60s far southwest, a cold front is knocking on our door.
According to CBS 2 meteorologist Mary Kay Kleist, southwest winds all day kept pulling in mild air. The cold front is expected to move through and shift the winds northerly in the 5:00 hour.
A few sprinkles may be around this evening with the frontal passage. Huge drop in temperatures Thursday, hovering around the freezing mark.
TONIGHT: Evening sprinkles. Chilly north wind. Low 27.
THURSDAY: Cloudy and cold. Temps struggle. High 34.
