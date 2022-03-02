CHICAGO (CBS) — The Chicago Public Schools sent a message to families Wednesday saying that while a universal masking policy remains in CPS schools and offices to mitigate COVID-19 spread, a move to a mask-optional policy is likely in the near future.
"This change will be consistent with updated guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) regarding masking, and guided by rapidly declining case counts within CPS and the City of Chicago," read the message from CPS Chief Executive Officer Pedro Martinez and Chief Education Officer Bogdana Chkoumbova. "That said, we understand that this change will be a major adjustment for many in our school communities. Please know that CPS will provide all schools with the supports and resources they need as we transition to this next phase of the pandemic."
CPS said even when it does go mask-optional, the district will strongly encourage the use of masks among all students regardless.
CPS said even when it does go mask-optional, the district will strongly encourage the use of masks among all students regardless.

In a statement, CPS added that universal masking has been an important safety measure – and one of the district's most successful mitigation measures – since the COVID-19 pandemic began.
“Because of the low number of positive cases in our schools and community, as well as declining hospitalization rates, CPS expects to move to a mask-optional model for students and staff in the near future,” the statement read. “The details of such a transition are in development but once final, we will communicate with students, parents, staff and community members.”
Gov. JB Pritzker lifted the statewide school mask mandate on Monday, after the CDC last week said people in most of the U.S. no longer need to wear masks indoors. CPS has kept its mask mandate in place as part of its COVID-19 safety agreement with the Chicago Teachers Union.
The district has also said its student vaccination rate is still falling far below the rest of the city.