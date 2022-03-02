CHICAGO (CBS)– Sources tell CBS 2 the White House could unveil a new, less restrictive, COVID-19 plan Wednesday.
This comes after President Joe Biden's State of the Union address where the pandemic was a focus.
As part of the president’s plan, he says Americans will not only get tested at pharmacies, but also get treated for COVID.
"We're launching the "Test to Treat" initiative so people can get tested at a pharmacy, and if they're positive, receive antiviral pills on the spot at no cost," Biden said.
It’s just one of several ways the president says his administration is working to help the country return to “more normal routines.”
The plan is still to get more people vaccinated —
That includes kids under five years of age.
Biden also touched on the free at-home COVID tests, that have been available. He added, Americans can order more tests.