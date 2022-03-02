CHICAGO (CBS) – Two men forced employees to a backroom to open a safe during a robbery at a T-Mobile store in Avalon Park Wednesday morning.
Police said around 10:40 a.m., two unknown men walked into the store in the 1500 block of East 87th Street armed with handguns and demanding property in the business.
The offenders took miscellaneous property before fleeing the scene.
No injuries were reported.
No one is in custody. Area Detectives were investigating.