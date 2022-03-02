CHICAGO (CBS) — Former Illinois House Speaker Michael Madigan has been indicted on federal corruption charges, sources say.

The U.S. Attorney’s office was set to hold a news conference with more details at 4:30 p.m.

Over the past couple of years, federal prosecutors have been drawing closer and closer to Madigan. Prosecutors all but named him outright in ComEd’s deferred prosecution agreement in the summer of 2020 – in which the utility admitted to a bribery scheme that gave those jobs, money, and contracts to Madigan associates.

Madigan resigned his seat as a state representative in February 2021, little more than a month after surrendering the gavel as Speaker of the Illinois House. He also resigned as Illinois Democratic Party chairman.

Madigan lost his seat as Illinois House Speaker only after he was implicated in 2020 in the sweeping ComEd bribery scandal.

Madigan had been under fire for months over the bribery scandal. In July 2020, federal prosecutors accused ComEd of a yearslong bribery scheme that sought to curry Madigan’s favor in advancing legislation relaxing state regulation of ComEd’s rates by directing $1.3 million in payments to the speaker’s associates. ComEd acknowledged it stood to benefit by more than $150 million from that legislation.

ComEd has entered into a deferred prosecution agreement with the feds, and has agreed to pay a $200 million fine, enact a number of reforms, and cooperate with investigators in exchange for prosecutors dropping charges in 2023 if ComEd lives up to its obligations.

In November 2020, longtime Madigan confidant Michael McClain, former ComEd CEO Anne Pramaggiore, former ComEd executive and lobbyist John Hooker, and former lobbyist Jay Doherty were charged with bribery conspiracy, bribery, and willfully falsifying ComEd books and records. They have pleaded not guilty. That followed the September 2020 guilty plea by a former ComEd vice president, Fidel Marquez.

In May 2021, former Madigan Chief of Staff Timothy Mapes was also indicted on charges of making false statements to a grand jury investigating public corruption allegations. The indictment against Mapes claimed a federal grand jury was investigating efforts by Madigan and someone working on his behalf – who was not named in the indictment, but was suggested to be McClain – to obtain private jobs, contracts, and payments for others from ComEd and to influence and reward Madigan.