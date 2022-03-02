CHICAGO (CBS) — Start making your summer plans. Music will soon fill the air at the Hyde Park Summer Fest.
Tickets are on sale now for the festival on June 11 and June 12 on the Midway Plaisance.
Chicago's own Lupe Fiasco will hit the stage, along with Busta Rhymes, DJ Jazzy Jeff, and more.
Formerly known as Hyde Park Brew Fest, and held along 53rd Street between Harper Court and Woodlawn Avenue, the festival originally planned to make its move to the Midway Plaisance last year, but the event was canceled amid the Delta surge of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Tickets are on sale now for $49 for a one-day pass, or $80 for a two-day pass.