CHICAGO (CBS)– Veteran traffic reporter Kris Habermehl is returning to CBS 2 Chicago after several years away.
Habermehl is a five-time Emmy winner, a licensed pilot and a lieutenant and training officer at the Kirkland Fire Department, meaning he knows the City of Chicago better than anyone else.READ MORE: Where To Get Ashes On-The-Go In Chicago For Ash Wednesday
That means a better, more manageable commute for Chicagoans.
Habermehl is known for his voice and incredible range of knowledge, not to mention his pristine attention to detail.READ MORE: Mable Manson Of Country Club Hills Prepares To Celebrate 105th Birthday
CBS 2’s Ed Curran put it, “Kris doesn’t just tell you there’s a fire; he tells you what’s burning by the color of the smoke.”
Habermehl will be our eye in the sky reporting from Chopper 2 weekdays at 6 a.m.
MORE NEWS: Woman Injured During Shooting In Northwest Suburban Lakemoor