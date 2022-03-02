GET THE APPDon't Miss Breaking News, First Alert Weather And Investigations From CBS Chicago; Click To Get The App Now!
By CBS 2 Chicago Staff
WAUKEGAN, Ill. (CBS) — A man is dead after being shot in Waukegan nearly a week ago Saturday, authorities said.

At 1:30 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 19, Waukegan police were called to a store parking lot the 3900 block of Fountain Square for a reported shooting – but they did not find any victims there.

Moments afterward, a crash was reported a short distance away, and one of the vehicles involved in the crash was a sport-utility vehicle with a driver and passenger inside, police said.

The male passenger had been shot multiple times, and was taken to an area hospital in serious condition.

On Tuesday, the man died at the hospital. He was identified as Emanuel Perez, 22, of Waukegan, and the Lake County Coroner’s office said he died of complications from multiple gunshot wounds.

