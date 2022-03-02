CHICAGO (CBS)– Volunteers in the northwest suburbs are busy this morning filling boxes and gathering supplies to send to Ukraine.
They’re taking donations at the Rolling Meadow Officers of Meest Karpaty at 1645 Hicks Rd.READ MORE: 12-Year-Old Girl Shot In The Head In Chicago Lawn While Returning From Her Birthday Dinner
You can drop off perishable food items, clothing, flashlights, tents and other needed items until Wednesday night.READ MORE: Headliners Announced For This Year’s Illinois State Fair
The shipping service will pack it all up and load it on a plane Thursday heading to Ukraine.MORE NEWS: 'Stop The Bleed' Kits, To Help With First Aid, Now In 350 Chicago Buildings
Volunteers also created an Amazon Wish List for donations called Aid Ukraine.