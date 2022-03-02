Bars, Other Businesses Say Lockout, Delay Of Major League Baseball Season Is Bad News For Their Bottom LineThe COVID-19 pandemic messed up the Majors for two straight years. Now, the league is imploding on its own with the lockout and collapsing negotiations.

Kevin Johnson, UIC Beat Milwaukee In Horizon League TourneyKevin Johnson had 21 points as UIC topped Milwaukee in the first round of the Horizon League Tourney on Tuesday night.

This NFL Scouting Combine Week, Bears Have Few Draft Picks, But A Strong Vision For FutureThis is Combine Week for the Bears and the rest of the NFL in Indianapolis.

Once A Blackhawks Intern, The Team Formally Introduces Kyle Davidson As Its New GM"In Kyle's 12 years here, he's worked across all functional departments and operations. Maybe most importantly and in the end, Kyle represents high character and high values."

MLB Cancels Opening Day After Players' Union Rejects League's 'Best And Final Offer' To End LockoutThe lockout, in its 90th day, will plunge a sport staggered by the coronavirus pandemic and afflicted by numerous on-field issues into a self-inflicted hiatus over the inability of players and owners to divide a $10 billion industry.

Blackhawks Name Kyle Davidson As General ManagerThe Chicago Blackhawks hired Kyle Davidson as general manager on Tuesday, dropping his interim tag instead of going outside the floundering franchise for new leadership.