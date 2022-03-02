GET THE APPDon't Miss Breaking News, First Alert Weather And Investigations From CBS Chicago; Click To Get The App Now!
By CBS 2 Chicago Staff
CHICAGO (CBS) — More than 300 Chicago buildings now have new kits to save lives.

The 350 items are called “Stop the Bleed” kits. Each comes with a tourniquet, gauze, scissors, gloves and an instruction manual.

They can be found in library branches, at Navy Pier, City Hall and other buildings. The kits can turn anyone willing to help into a first responder, using simple techniques to aid an injured person until paramedics arrive.

