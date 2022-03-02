(Photo by Barry Williams/Getty Images)File photo cf a crime scene. (Photo by Barry Williams/Getty Images)
CHICAGO (CBS) — One person is dead and another is in the hospital, after they were shot Wednesday morning in the West Garfield Park neighborhood.
Police said the victims were in the street in the 300 block of South Kilbourn Avenue around 11:15 a.m., when someone shot both of them.
An unidentified male was shot multiple times, and was taken to Mount Sinai Hospital, where he was pronounced dead. A 22-year-old man was shot in the arm and leg, and was taken to Stroger Hospital in good condition.
No one was in custody Wednesday afternoon.
Area Four detectives were investigating.