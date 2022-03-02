GET THE APPDon't Miss Breaking News, First Alert Weather And Investigations From CBS Chicago; Click To Get The App Now!
By CBS 2 Chicago Staff
Filed Under:Lakemoor, shooting

CHICAGO (CBS)– A woman was injured during a shooting in northwest suburban Lakemoor early Wednesday morning.

According to Lakemoor police, just before 3 a.m., a police sergeant was leaving the police department when he heard a woman shouting for help. The sergeant found a 28-year-old woman bleeding from the head.

Police investigation found the woman was getting in her car after leaving a residence in the 1700 block of North Jennifer Lane when a man fired shots from a shotgun from the side of the residence.

The woman was able to drive herself a half-mile toward the police department.

Police believe the woman was grazed by a shot as well as shattered glass from her vehicle. She was taken to a local hospital and treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

Police said the woman may have been at the residence for a “drug transaction.”

Police are searching for the shooter.

