CHICAGO (CBS) — A federal judge on Thursday sentenced two men to federal prison for a brazen robbery at a jewelry store in west suburban Hinsdale.
Three armed men were caught on video storming Razny Jewelers on the morning of March 17, 2017. More than $400,000 in merchandise was stolen during the heist – including luxury watches from Frederique Constant, Patek Phillipe, and Tudor.
Two defendants – Tobias Diggs, 28, of Chicago, and Joshua McClellan, 32, of Oak Lawn, were sentenced Thursday. U.S. District Judge Gary S. Feinerman sentenced Diggs to 11 years in prison and McClellan to eight years.
During the heist – prosecutors said Diggs pistol-whipped a female employee then dragged her by her hair to the back room. McClellan drove the getaway car.
Two other people involved in the robbery are still on the run – including Marvon Hamberlin, who is considered armed and dangerous.
The fourth person involved has not been identified.