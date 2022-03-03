GET THE APPDon't Miss Breaking News, First Alert Weather And Investigations From CBS Chicago; Click To Get The App Now!
By Mugo Odigwe
CHCIAGO (CBS)– At least three people were stabbed inside an apartment building in Logan Square.

Police said the stabbing took place inside just before 1:15 a.m. in the 2300 block of North Kedzie Avenue. Police said five people were in an apartment when they started arguing.

Two people started stabbing each other.

A 37-year-old man is in critical condition and two other men are in fair condition.

Two other people were treated on the scene.

Police are investigating.