CHCIAGO (CBS)– At least three people were stabbed inside an apartment building in Logan Square.
Police said the stabbing took place inside just before 1:15 a.m. in the 2300 block of North Kedzie Avenue. Police said five people were in an apartment when they started arguing.READ MORE: Man Shot While Driving On I-57 Ramp To 147th Street
Two people started stabbing each other.READ MORE: United Airlines Cancels 2 Routes Between U.S. And India To Avoid Russian Airspace
A 37-year-old man is in critical condition and two other men are in fair condition.
Two other people were treated on the scene.MORE NEWS: 3 People Injured During Drive-By Shooting In Rogers Park
Police are investigating.