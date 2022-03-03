WOOD DALE, Ill (CBS) – Authorities are looking for three men who robbed a bank in Wood Dale Wednesday morning.
Around 9:03 a.m., FBI responded to an armed robbery at the BMO Harris Bank at 130 W. Devon Ave.
Initial reports say the suspects jumped the counter and demanded access to the vault. A handgun was displayed during the robbery, according to authorities.
The suspects are described as Black men; one described as 5’8” with a thin build, wearing sweatpants, white tennis shoes, black hooded sweatshirt with white logo on the front, purple latex gloves, and a black face mask.
A second suspect is described as 6’2”, medium to athletic build, wearing sweatpants, black outer jacket with hoodie, inner light-colored hoodie, black face mask, glasses with yellow-tinted lenses, purple latex gloves, black and yellow tennis shoes, and armed with a black pistol.

Third Suspect is described as 6’4″, thin build, wearing gray sweatpants, white tennis shoes, navy blue hooded sweatshirt, purple latex gloves, and a black face mask.
No injuries were reported.
Anyone with information can contact the FBI's Chicago office at 312-421-6700 or at tips.fbi.gov. Tipsters can remain anonymous.
No additional information is available.