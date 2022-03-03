CHICAGO (CBS)– After three days in the 50s, it’s back to the 30s.
Thursday’s temperatures will be near 34 degrees with a few flurries possible along the lake.
This stings a little after the stunning weather we had yesterday. Wind chills are back, sitting in the teens and 20s. @cbschicago pic.twitter.com/Eo3jeXS0FG
— Laura Bannon (@LBannonWX) March 3, 2022
First Alert Weather models show the 40s return by Friday and then a weekend warmup is on the way.
Highs in the 60s with showers and thunderstorms developing late in the day Saturday and overnight.